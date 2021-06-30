(Video) Ridiculous: ITV reporter reckons Jurgen Klopp was getting drunk outside Wembley on England fan’s shoulders – but he’s had an absolute stinker

Jonathan Swain has attracted attention on the Twittersphere after apparently being hoodwinked into thinking he’d bumped into Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at Wembley prior to England’s meeting with Germany in the European Championship.

Speaking to Lorraine, the ITV reporter commented on what “a great sport” the German had been, with the doppleganger having joined in the celebrations post the national side’s 2-0 victory over Joachim Low’s men yesterday.

Jordan Henderson featured once more in a short second-half cameo, as the Three Lions secured a ticket to the quarter-finals and a meeting with Andriy Shevchenko’s plucky Ukraine outfit.

It’s hard to believe that Swain is convinced by Klopp’s lookalike (as similar to the real thing as he is), with a number of Reds fans expressing their bemusement on social media.

To be completely fair to the journalist, the coach’s doppleganger is remarkably convincing, though it’s extremely hard to believe that the Reds boss would be celebrating the defeat of his native Germany.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

