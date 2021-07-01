Club chief drops hint over Liverpool-linked midfielder’s future

Liverpool have recently been linked with an out-of-left-field move for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

The ever-reliable Neil Jones, of Goal, claims the Reds are keen on the Scotland international, but also cites interest in Florian Neuhaus, Yves Bissouma, Renato Sanches and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool are undoubtedly in need of a new midfielder this summer, with Gini Wijnaldum now officially a Paris Saint-Germain player.

McGinn could be a good option for Jurgen Klopp, and one chief at the 26-year-old’s former club, Hibernian, has dropped a cheeky hint over the Scotland star’s future.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Graeme Mathie, sporting director at Hibs, is keen on his former player leaving Aston Villa in a big-money move.

“Every time there is a link, I send it to his agent with praying hand emojis saying ‘Is there any chance this summer could be the time we get a bit of a sell-on?’” he joked.

“He always comes back with laughing emojis and doesn’t tell me too much.

“But fair play to John, I think you can see at Euro 2020 with Scotland he has gone and played against some of the best players in the league again and shown and done well. So it’s no surprise he is being linked with these types of moves.”

The Echo report linked above states, while McGinn has admirers at Liverpool, there are no plans to bring him to Anfield this summer.

Whether the Scotsman eventually ends up plying his trade on Merseyside is one thing – but Hibs’ sporting director will definitely be willing it!