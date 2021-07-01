Clubs on red alert as Liverpool-linked Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he’s leaving – report

Liverpool and Real Madrid will surely be on red alert after a reports in France claim Kylian Mbappe has told PSG he’s ready to leave.

That’s according to reputable outlet L’Equipe (via GFFN), who claim the young Frenchman is unwilling to pen to paper on a new deal in Paris.

MORE: (Images) Here’s what LFC’s dark red & blue kits for 22/23 will look like

Mbappe has been heavily linked with moves to both Liverpool and Real Madrid in recent months, with the latest credible report citing the Reds’ interest coming from within the Times’ newsroom.

We at Empire of the Kop do concede that a move to the Spanish capital does seem more likely for the Frenchman, but L’Equipe’s claim is simply the 22-year-old won’t sign a new deal.

Mbappe’s current contract runs until next summer and it’s believed Paris Saint-Germain are unwilling to allow their superstar forward to leave the club, even if it means risking losing him for free.

Obviously, all the money in the world can’t stop that from happening in 12 months when the player’s deal runs out. If the Frenchman is willing to play the waiting game, he won’t be restricted by a monster transfer fee next summer.

But that’s just speculation on our part, and Mbappe’s future is still very much up in the air.