(Images) Here’s what LFC’s dark red & blue kits for 22/23 will look like

Liverpool haven’t even confirmed the second and third kits for 2021/22, but some keen people in-the-know already have information on 2022/23’s home and away strips!

According to Footy Headlines, the Reds’ typical crimson offering will be a darker shade than we’ve seen in recent years.

The above report also states Liverpool’s away kit will be “deep ocean”, which is a fancy way of saying dark blue with a wavy design.

Below you can see a mock-up of the two strips, via FIFA Kit Creator, and we at Empire of the Kop hope the finished products look as good as the concepts designs!