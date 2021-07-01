Jurgen Klopp keen on 16-goal Premier League forward; deal could cost Liverpool £29m

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be interested in signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer.

That’s according to Goal, who claim Wolves winger Pedro Neto is also on the German’s shopping list.

There is no doubt Liverpool lacked goals at time last season, and Watkins has a knack for finding the back of the net.

Whether the 25-year-old has what it takes to jump from the expectations of a Villa player to a striker leading the line for a side competing for domestic and continental titles remains to be seen.

Watkins’ transition from a top-class Championship forward to a decent Premier League striker is impressive, so he’s got form on it.

Transfermarkt value Watkins at just under £29 million, but Villa would be expected to demand more for the 25-year-old, especially from a fellow Premier League side in Liverpool.