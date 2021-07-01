Liverpool cool interest in Neuhaus & close in on alternative midfield option – reports

Liverpool have reportedly gone cold in the apparent pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

That’s according to the Echo, who state recent claims the midfielder is set to become the Reds’ second summer signing are wide of the mark.

As per the above report, Ryan Gravenberch remains a key target for Liverpool and is now seemingly a more realistic option than Neuhaus.

The ever-reliable Neil Jones, of Goal, claims the Reds are keen on the Ajax starlet, but also hold an interest in Yves Bissouma, John McGinn and Renato Sanches.

Liverpool are undoubtedly in need of a new midfielder this summer, with Gini Wijnaldum now officially a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Gravenberch is an interesting target – the Reds have been linked with the youngster before – but talk of Bissouma, Neuhaus and Sanches has dominated the agenda recently.

Working his way through Ajax’s youth ranks, the Netherlands international has emerged as one of the most exciting starlets in European football and Liverpool could do a lot worse – in terms of targets.