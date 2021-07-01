Liverpool eyeing two potential Wijnaldum replacements this summer, claims Italian journalist

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up moves for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches and Porto’s Otavio to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

That’s according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims both players could be signed for around €40 million.

This report comes after heavy suggestions in Portuguese media that Liverpool are trying to sign Otavio.

Sanches is a known long-term target for the Reds, with the ever-reliable Neil Jones claiming as much, but the Porto attacking midfielder strikes us at Empire of the Kop as an odd option for a potential Wijnaldum replacement.

Jurgen Klopp and co. have the unenviable task of trying to replace the Dutch maestro, but it’s believed the club may look from within to fill the gap in the squad.

But if Liverpool do dip into the transfer market this summer, Sanches seems like a solid and exciting option, while Otavio is far from a like-for-like replacement.

The Brazilian is more of a typical No.10 and it’s believed his release clause has just increased by 150% to €60 million, which would surely put off any interested parties.