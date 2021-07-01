(Photo) New Liverpool signing travels to Merseyside as pre-season nears

New Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate may have already travelled to Merseyside – or at least to the UK – if his social media activity is anything to go by.

The young Frenchman has shared a snap of himself and a concierge he seems to know rather well.

Taking to Instagram, Konate thanked ‘big boss’ for his Cannes vacation, which seemingly suggests he’s now left the French town.

The 22-year-old is expected the join the Liverpool squad this month for pre-season – and, at the time of writing, he could already be in the country.

Ibrahima Konate is en route to England 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IUz3n02EsR — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) June 30, 2021