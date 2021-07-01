(Photo) Liverpool’s new away kit for 21/22 spotted on sale in store

A new photograph has emerged online of what appears to be Liverpool’s new away kit for the 2021/22 season on sale in a shop.

From the image below, you can see it looks like it may be a Nike store, or at least a section for related products.

MORE: Liverpool eyeing two potential Wijnaldum replacements this summer, claims Italian journalist

The photograph was taken by Reddit user silentwitness and shared on the social media platform to thousands of Liverpool fans.

On the visible arm of the shirt, you can see the Expedia logo which will appear on the tops from the start of next season.

Take a look at the image of the Liverpool kit below.