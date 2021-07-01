Rafa Benitez is making a mistake by joining Everton, says former Liverpool player: ‘I wouldn’t have gone there’

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique believes Rafa Benitez is making a big mistake by joining Everton.

In his latest column for Empire of the Kop, the 35-year-old critiqued the manager’s decision to join the Reds’ closest rivals and affirmed it’s something he’d never even consider.

“Listen – it doesn’t matter how much money Everton would have thrown at me, I wouldn’t have gone there, I think Rafa has made a mistake,” Enrique said.

“If he doesn’t start well, the Everton fans are going to go against him quickly, especially because of his past. I don’t think he needed to take the job, he’s been a very successful manager, he could go to any club in Europe but not to Everton or Manchester United.

“You get opportunities in football that sometimes you should pass on, and I believe Rafa should have passed on this. It’s a similar situation to when Fernando Torres signed for Chelsea, but even worse because you’re going to Everton!”

Benitez has signed a three-year deal with Everton and has already taken in the scenes at Finch Farm with assistant manager Duncan Ferguson, ahead of the new Premier League season.

The controversial move has sparked a strong reaction from both sides of Merseyside, as would be expected.