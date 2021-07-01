West Brom open talks with Liverpool over transfer of 23-year-old – report

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly one of three clubs who have opened talks with Liverpool over the potential transfer of Taiwo Awoniyi.

That’s according to Goal, who claim the Championship side are keen on signing the 23-year-old Nigerian forward.

Leaving Liverpool has been on the cards for Awoniyi for some time, with a lengthy struggle obtaining a UK work permit a key reason why he’s still yet to make his Reds debut.

Thankfully, the striker now has a permit, which means he will be able to play football professionally in the country as of next season, a long six years after swapping the Imperial Soccer Academy for Merseyside…

The 23-year-old has spent every season of his Liverpool career out on loan, with especially successful stints at NEC, Mouscron and more recently, Union Berlin.

The aforementioned Goal report states Jurgen Klopp plans to involve Awoniyi in pre-season plans, but another loan deal or permanent transfer away is the most likely outcome for the Nigerian.