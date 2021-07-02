Divock Origi’s Liverpool future becomes clear in light of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s AFCON commitments – The Athletic

Divock Origi appears increasingly likely to remain at Liverpool as potential cover for Sadio Mane and Mo Salah whom the side are set to lose for a period of time during the African Cup of Nations, as reported by Caoimhe O’Neill of The Athletic.

Jurgen Klopp’s men won’t necessarily stand in the way of the Belgian’s potential departure from Anfield, however, if a bid between £15m-20m is issued for the striker’s signature.

The former Lille man played a peripheral role for the Merseysiders last term, failing to register a single goal in his lowest number of league appearances in a red shirt since signing for the club in 2014.

Despite having previously attracted interest from the Premier League in Wolves, the 26-year-old’s lack of minutes in the first-team – further compounded by his fall from grace from the international side – will have undoubtedly harmed his value.

Taking into account his expiring contract, which is set to run out next summer, we may be hardpressed to secure the aforementioned asking price.

As a backup option, the Belgian international has previously proven his worth, most notably in the Champions League knockout stages against Barcelona and in the final itself in 2019, however, if his recent performances are anything to go by, we’re not convinced for the future.

