Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool star reveals which target he’d like Reds to pursue out of two attackers with 36 goals between them

Jose Enrique has said that he would be “very happy” if Liverpool moved for La Liga star Alexander Isak in the summer window.

The Reds are thought to be keeping an eye on potential forward additions, with Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane having been thrust under the limelight last term following a downturn in form for much of the campaign.

“I know Alexander Isak very well from watching him with Real Sociedad, and before the pandemic I was able to watch him live and in person,” the 35-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“For me, he is a top player and I would be very happy if Liverpool signed him. He’s quick, strong – he has everything.

“While he didn’t score for Sweden at Euro 2020, he scored 17 goals in La Liga last season while still being very, very young.

“He did just sign a new contract with Real Sociedad, though, so his price will increase, but I think we can still get him.

“Realistically speaking, I don’t believe we will sign a player like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer. I wish we could, but Isak would be a very, very good signing.

“He’s very fast and technically gifted – he’d be able to play on the wings for Liverpool, maybe more so the left wing, as well as playing centrally because he can cut inside.”

The former fullback noted that linked target Donyell Malen, who registered 19 league goals last season, would likewise be a potentially smart option for the club to pursue in the summer window, but has thrown his weight behind the Sweden international of the two.

“But, out of the two, I’d go for Isak – obviously the Holland league is not as good as the Spanish Liga, but Malen is another great talent,” Enrique added.

Though an interesting option, we can’t see the club possessing the financial reach to support a move for the Real Sociedad attacker given his reported €70m release clause.

Out of the two, Malen would certainly be the more realistic option, should PSV’s asking price be close to the £27m valuation touted by Transfermarkt.

Given our struggle to find goals beyond Mo Salah last term, an out-and-out goalscorer must be considered a priority beyond the signing of a midfield replacement for PSG-bound Gini Wijnaldum.

