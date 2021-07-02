Ex-PL star blasts Everton for appointment of former Liverpool boss Benitez: ‘He is going to be hated…’

Paul Robinson has claimed that Everton have made a massive mistake in appointing Rafa Benitez to the vacant hotseat at Goodison Park.

The former Liverpool manager officially took over the reins from now Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti this week, signing a three-year deal at the Merseyisde-based club.

“Benitez is the worst managerial appointment Everton could have possibly made. He is going to be hated by Liverpool fans and hated by Everton fans,” the ex-England No.1 told Football Insider.

“He was on the washed up managers merry-go-round in China. His success was a long time ago, let’s not forget that.

“What is the Everton board thinking? Why would you appoint an ex-Liverpool manager who has not achieved anything significant recently?

“Benitez has got a huge job on his hands there.

“For the life of me, I cannot see how Benitez and Everton are a match. I have not spoken to one person who has been positive about the appointment.

“The only reason Newcastle fans liked him is because he fell out with Mike Ashley. This relationship will not last very long.”

With it being extremely difficult to predict the Toffees’ future under the Spaniard, one might be well-advised to hold off on placing bets on the club in the near future; in which case, Lord Ping offers an alternative range of gambling options from online slots to casino games.

Given the 61-year-old’s prior “small club” comment (made after a goalless stalemate in the Merseyside derby in 2007 during the coach’s Anfield tenure), not to mention his actual management of Liverpool, it’s not a move from Everton that has been widely appreciated.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez is making a mistake by joining Everton, says former Liverpool player: ‘I wouldn’t have gone there

Certainly, from the perspective of the red half of Merseyside, it’s a rather strange decision from the coach who brought about the side’s infamous Miracle of Istanbul in 2005.

Having said that, the Madrid-born manager’s move to Chelsea in 2012 is certainly one that will have hurt more by comparison given the Londoners’ status as a direct rival.

That’s not to say the switch to Everton hasn’t left a mark, but we can partly understand Benitez’s motivations given his family still reside in the area and his personal connection to the city.

It’s not a move we support, nor one we fully understand, but one that certainly tracks with the coach’s prior decision-making.

#Ep1 of the Red Nets Podcast: Klopp has asked club to pursue Liga Nos star, interest in ‘dark arts’ midfielder… and more