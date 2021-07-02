Exclusive: Former Liverpool star makes worrying transfer prediction over Gini Wijnaldum replacement

Jose Enrique has expressed his confusion over Liverpool’s decision to part ways with Gini Wijnaldum, predicting that the Merseysiders won’t spend big on a potential replacement.

With player sales said to be a contributing factor to any potential business we do beyond the signing of Ibrahima Konate, it’s as of yet unclear as to what kind of transfers Jurgen Klopp’s men will be capable of conducting.

“Brighton and Hove Albion paid £17 million for Yves Bissouma, who Liverpool reportedly want, so they’ll be wanting at least £45 million if – maybe closer to £50 million,” the former fullback told Empire of the Kop. “I still don’t understand why the club let Gini Wijnaldum leave because we’re not going to spend that kind of money on a new No.8, but the past is the past and we need to think about the future.”

The club has been linked with a whole host of potential replacements for the PSG-bound star, from Yves Bissouma to Christoph Baumgartner, with it being possible that the club could go in a different direction to a direct Wijnaldum replacement.

With us being accused of being near one-dimensional last season in terms of our reliance on Mo Salah’s goals, the pursuit of a goalscoring midfielder is a potential route that Klopp could pursue in the transfer window.

If we manage to secure another prolific goalscorer to bolster the forward line – also assuming that Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino take their positive ends to the 2020/21 campaign into the next – however, the former Dortmund boss may opt for balance once more.

