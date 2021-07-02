Exclusive: Klopp should ditch Neco Williams and sign Norwich City star as competition for Trent, says ex-Red

Jose Enrique has urged Jurgen Klopp to part ways with Neco Williams and sign Max Aarons to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back spot.

The Wales fullback struggled for minutes under the German last term, featuring only on six occasions in the league.

“I’d sign Max Aarons, of Norwich City, to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold next season,” the former Red told Empire of the Kop.

“He’s already very good and would improve under Jurgen Klopp, but I don’t think that’s realistic as we have priorities in other areas of the squad.

“Neco Williams always puts everything into his game, and it’s always going to be a drop-off from the best right-back in the world, but I believe the difference is too much between the two.

“Not to be negative, but you always have to think about injuries. Imagine if Trent was out for two months – is Neco going to play for that long without us feeling Trent’s absence? No, I believe we’d feel it a lot.

“I think the best thing for the club and Neco, especially after playing for Wales at Euro 2020, is to move him on and get as much money as we can, which would also help us buy players for other positions.”

Aarons, who can also play at left-back, has been a regular feature of Daniel Farke’s Norwich City outfit since the 2018/19 season, and would likely set back the Reds a considerable amount given his contract isn’t set to expire until 2024.

READ MORE: Liverpool agree fee for sale of 21-year-old striker – The Athletic

One might be inclined to argue that the likes of Kostas Tsimikas and Williams would have earned more minutes on the pitch had we not been attempting to navigate life without our first-choice centre-halves.

It’s likely that Klopp sought to encourage some stability in his backline by relying on Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold to the point of overworking the pair, as may be observed in the case of the England international and his injury prior to the European Championship.

With Liverpool’s priorities said to reside in finding a new midfielder and forward, however, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the club pursue a deal for the 21-year-old, particularly if our finances are as tight as expected.

#Ep1 of the Red Nets Podcast: Klopp has asked club to pursue Liga Nos star, interest in ‘dark arts’ midfielder… and more