Exclusive: PL flop who impressed at Euros ‘would be a great signing’ for Liverpool, says ex-Reds defender

Jose Enrique has suggested that Lille star Renato Sanches “would be a great signing” for Liverpool this summer.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has earned links to Anfield following his impressive performances at a domestic and international level.

“Renato Sanches – I love him, and he could actually be an affordable option,” the 35-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“It’s very difficult moving to a new country at a young age – I did it myself.

“I believe his head wasn’t right earlier in his career and he put everyone else’s expectations on himself, but he’s settled now.

“He’s a top-quality player that would improve under Jurgen Klopp, Renato would be a great signing for us, but it depends on how much the club are willing to spend this summer.”

With Gini Wijnaldum unable to agree new terms in Merseyside, the Reds are faced with filling a considerable vacancy in midfield.

If you’d offered the 23-year-old to any Premier League side following the Swansea City debacle, few, if any, would have shook hands over a permanent deal.

Since spiraling in the Bundesliga, however, the Portugal international has entirely reformed himself in the French top-flight, with a remarkable domestic season culminating in a European Championship campaign that has once again deservedly earned plaudits.

Showcasing his sheer energy in Portugal’s 2-2 draw with France in the Euros group stage meeting, the midfielder demonstrated a level of dynamism that might certainly appeal to the recruitment team.

As far as a direct replacement for our former No.5 goes, Sanches wouldn’t exactly tick the box, but at his age would represent a tantalising option for Jurgen Klopp to get his hands on and mould for the future.

