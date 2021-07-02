Liverpool agree fee for sale of 21-year-old striker – The Athletic

Liverpool look set to bid Liam Millar farewell having agreed to a £1.3m fee with Basel for the player’s services.

This comes from James Pearce at The Athletic, with the publication adding that a 20% sell-on clause has been attached to the deal taking the forward to Switzerland.

With the likes of Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic also attracting interest, according to recent reports, it’s possible that the out-of-favour pair could likewise earn moves away from the Reds, with the club unlikely to stand in the way of a reasonable bid.

Having only registered a single appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team, the Canadian’s chances of earning further minutes were slim, particularly with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Diogo Jota ahead of him before taking into account the first-choice starters.

With Harvey Elliott potentially set to earn a place in the squad, Millar would have been hard-pressed to break through.

It’s a move that works out well for both the player and club, with it being the first of hopefully several sales this summer as we look to reach our reported target of £60m (according to The Athletic) in outgoings.

