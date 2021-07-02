Liverpool and PL sides handed huge potential boost following update on COVID-19 restrictions

Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, could be set to welcome back fans in full to stadiums at the start of the 2021/22 campaign, with the league expecting to be handed permission to do so in August.

This comes from The Guardian, with the lax in governmental COVID-19 restrictions said to likely affect the English top-flight in the coming months.

Taking into consideration how much the lack of supporters in the stadium affected clubs like Liverpool, with our performances genuinely suffering as a result, the return of full capacity stadiums will be a huge boost to our hopes of achieving honours next year.

While the fixture schedule and injuries undoubtedly played a part in our limited success last term, not having the fans around to spur us on when we lacked that motivational edge was harmful at times.

Our main qualm with regard to the update will be over the safety of fans themselves, however, given the rising number of COVID-19 cases of late across the country.

If there can be guarantees that such a lax in restrictions won’t fuel a surge in cases, we’ll be all for it, otherwise, we’d be among the first to advise caution.

