Liverpool face transfer stumbling block amidst interest in 23-year-old Leicester star – report

Harvey Barnes is unlikely to make a switch to Liverpool this year, despite the club’s reported interest, with the winger possessing an unattainable transfer fee, as reported by Goal (via Leicestershire Live).

The Leicester City star enjoyed a successful campaign prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury, registering 13 goal contributions in the Premier League.

With a contract not set to expire until 2024, the Foxes would certainly be justified in commanding a high asking price for 23-year-old.

We at the EOTK would expect the nine-goal star to go for an amount considerably higher than his £31.5m valuation (according to Transfermarkt), which would effectively rule us out of a potential move in light of our reportedly limited finances.

Likewise, we’d expect Youri Tielemans, also linked with an Anfield switch, to be beyond our means if player sales remain a factor with regard to our spending prowess in the window.

With the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri failing to impress as backup options, however, we highly doubt that the club will avoid investing in a promising goalscorer ahead of the next season.

