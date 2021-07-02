Liverpool should take advantage of Arsenal’s ‘big mistake’ and pursue their free-scoring former attacker, says ex-Red

Jose Enrique has urged Liverpool to pursue former Arsenal star Donyell Malen in the summer window.

The Spaniard also advised his old side to take a look at Real Sociedad frontman Alexander Isak, with the Reds said to be interested in adding a new forward to their ranks.

“Donyell Malen is another reported target, I’ve taken a look at his numbers and he has surprised me,” the ex-fullback told Empire of the Kop.

“Arsenal sold him to PSV for £600,000, which now looks like a big mistake.

“He scored 27 goals last season, which is an incredible number for a 22-year-old.

“I know more about Isak, signing him would be a no-brainer, but from what I’ve seen from Malen, bringing him to Anfield would also be an easy decision.

“Malen is also very strong and technically gifted, especially for a player of his age, so he fits the type of what Liverpool should be looking at this summer to compete with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.”

Given that Mo Salah largely held the responsibility as the club’s main goal threat, it’s thought that the Merseysiders are in need of another free-scoring talent to help share the burden with the Egyptian.

Though both recovered excellently in the latter stages of the campaign, the prior season demonstrated that we tend to struggle somewhat when Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino are off the boil and our No.11 isn’t getting the goals.

It’s difficult to determine how much of this was to blame on the uniqueness of the year, with injuries having disrupted the team structure.

We’d like to think that the pair will be back to their best next term, but given that our current backup options beyond Diogo Jota don’t appear to be fit for purpose anymore, a new face could hardly hurt to help get us back into the thick of a title contest.

