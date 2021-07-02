Liverpool star tops European outfit’s transfer wishlist – O Jogo

Porto have reportedly made Liverpool’s Marko Grujic a transfer priority for the summer window following a successful loan spell with the Liga Nos outfit.

This comes from O Jogo (via Sport Witness), with the Portuguese outlet claiming that the Reds are looking to gain roughly €15m from parting ways with the Serbian.

With The Athletic having claimed that the side is looking to raise £60m in player sales, the former Red Star Belgrade prodigy would contribute to a significant portion of the pot.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Former Liverpool star makes worrying transfer prediction over Gini Wijnaldum replacement

Considering that the midfielder has two years remaining on his current contract, it would appear to be the most ideal time to take advantage of the player’s value.

It’s not really worked out for the Serbia international despite our initial high expectations for the 25-year-old following his switch in 2016.

We’d expect Grujic to want more minutes, which it’s clear we won’t provide, so a move away from Liverpool would certainly be in the interests of the No.16 and our finances.

#Ep1 of the Red Nets Podcast: Klopp has asked club to pursue Liga Nos star, interest in ‘dark arts’ midfielder… and more