Liverpool’s interest in Euros star compared to N’Golo Kante blocked by Serie A giants – report

Liverpool have reportedly expressed an interest in Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

This comes from reporter Enrico Camelio speaking on the Calciomercato Show (via Sport Witness), with it being claimed that the Serie A-winners will not be tempted into parting ways with the 24-year-old this summer.

There is the caveat that the Italian outfit’s finances could force a change of mind, however, assuming that the club fail to amass funds from other player sales.

Earning comparisons with Chelsea star N’Golo Kante, the Italy international would be a fascinating option for us to pursue.

Having only signed last summer, however, we at the Empire of the Kop can’t see this transfer being likely to occur, especially if Inter’s asking price is anything close to the £58.5m valuation touted by Transfermarkt.

As always, of course, it will come down to the finances, with Europe’s top leagues – barring the English top-flight, to an extent – having taken a notable hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assuming that the £60m target in player sales accurately reflects the transfer budget the recruitment team will be left with, however, the Italy international won’t switch sides without a significant drop in the midfielder’s potential price tag.

