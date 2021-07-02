(Video) Shaqiri nets Euros equaliser for Switzerland following calamitous error from Man City defender

Xherdan Shaqiri fired away a vital equaliser for Switzerland in their European Championship clash with Spain.

Benefitting from a calamitous mix-up from Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres, Swiss international Remo Freuler took control of a loose ball before setting up the Liverpool star inside the opposition’s 18-yard-box.

It’s the 29-year-old’s third goal in what has been a successful tournament for the out-of-favour Reds star, handing Vladimir Petković’s a lifeline in the quarter-final clash.

Having struggled for minutes at Anfield, there’s a very real possibility that the forward could be sold this summer to help fund further incomings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

Should Switzerland manage to navigate past their clash with Spain this evening, the former Stoke City star could very well boost his value further ahead of a potentially lucrative move away from Liverpool.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV: