(Video) Van Dijk releases pre-season solo training montage that will get fans excited for the next campaign

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has released a montage of his pre-season training efforts on his Twitter account.

The Reds’ centre-half had been ruled out for the season after sustaining a knee ligament injury from a reckless challenge issued by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby in October last year.

Appearing to be more than comfortable with running and turning with the ball, the Dutchman’s recovery efforts seem to be going swimmingly, with a return to pre-season with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking more than likely.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Klopp should ditch Neco Williams and sign Norwich City star as competition for Trent, says ex-Red

It’ll be a welcome boost for the German ahead of the next campaign, with the No.4’s presence in the backline having been thoroughly missed by teammates, the coach and fans alike.

Should the club make its ideal additions in the summer window, a full-strength Liverpool side would have to be considered a formidable and worrying prospect for our league rivals this coming season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Van Dijk’s Twitter account:

#Ep1 of the Red Nets Podcast: Klopp has asked club to pursue Liga Nos star, interest in ‘dark arts’ midfielder… and more