Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool star gives verdict on goalkeeping options: ‘You can’t have two Alissons’

Jose Enrique has revealed that he is satisfied with Liverpool’s goalkeeping options following the extension of both Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher’s contracts with the club.

Assuming that the Echo’s claim regarding an unwillingness to loan out the latter is accurate, it would appear that the Reds are set to go into the next campaign with the Irishman as Alisson Becker’s understudy and the former as third-choice shotstopper.

“You can’t have two Alissons, it’s impossible, because if one does not play he’ll want to leave, but this happens at every club,” the 35-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“There is a No.1, the second goalkeeper is usually very good, and the third choice often comes from the youth team.

“I am very happy with the extensions of Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher’s contracts and I believe Kelleher is going to be the No.2 going forward.

“I think he’s done really well when stepping up, and while Adrian made mistakes – he actually gave Kelleher an opportunity and he did so well. They’re both very good goalkeepers.

“I don’t know Adrian personally, but I think he’s a great addition to the squad. He’s always positive and tries to help. It’s a good thing for Kelleher as well, to have such an experienced goalkeeper working with him.”

As things stand, the Merseysiders are reportedly set to continue with new contracts for key starters across the spine from Virgil van Dijk to Mo Salah.

READ MORE: Mo Salah’s Olympics fate revealed as Liverpool gear up for pre-season

Despite some of the criticism levelled at the Spaniard, few in the Premier League and abroad would be able to genuinely say they have a better third-choice keeper than the former West Ham star.

With Kelleher having likewise proved his credentials following our No.1’s injury prior to a Champions League group stage meeting with Ajax last term, we’d appear to be heading into the next campaign with a solid selection of goalkeeping options.

#Ep1 of the Red Nets Podcast: Klopp has asked club to pursue Liga Nos star, interest in ‘dark arts’ midfielder… and more