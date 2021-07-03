Exclusive: Liverpool must do two things to challenge for all honours next term, says former Reds fullback

Jose Enrique has predicted that Liverpool can challenge for all honours next term if they “sign a No.8 and a top-quality No.9”.

Following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, not to mention the poor form of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane last season, the Reds are expected to invest in a new midfielder and attacker this summer.

“For me, if Liverpool sign a No.8 and a top-quality No.9, we can go for every trophy next season,” the former left-back told Empire of the Kop.

“If we have a normal season with a normal number of injuries, and with the fans back in the stadium, we can beat anyone. We don’t have to be jealous of Manchester City spending £150 million on a player this summer – if we sign a Isak, Tielemans, Coutinho – some players like this – we can fight for everything.

“With that being said, here is my dream starting XI for next season…

“Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho (or Thiago), Mo Salah, Sadio Mane & Alexander Isak (or Diogo Jota).”

With links between the club and Donyell Malen continuing, the Spaniard suggested that the Reds should sign one of the PSV forward and Alexander Isak up front.

Without our ex-No.5 having parted ways with Anfield, we at the EOTK would have still been somewhat tempted by the possibility of another midfielder to bolster the bench, in light of our injury-prone options (both starting and back-up).

While it’s highly unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will sanction a reunion with former fan favourite Philippe Coutinho, interest in the likes of Isak and Youri Tielemans is plausible to an extent depending on affordability.

As part of a full-strength Liverpool side, we’d have to imagine two signings to reinforce the squad would make us a formidable challenger for trophies next season.

