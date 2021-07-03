Journalist weighs in on Liverpool’s financial struggles under FSG: ‘Hard for Jurgen Klopp to sustain success’

Kevin Palmer has claimed that Jurgen Klopp will find it difficult to “sustain success” at Liverpool under “FSG economics”.

The Reds have operated under a largely self-sustainable transfer model, with outgoings often at least partly funding transfers, which would appear to be the case once more with The Athletic reporting the club is hoping to raise £60m in player sales.

* #MUFC get Jadon Sancho

* #MCFC in for Kane/Grealish

* #CFC weighing up Haaland bid Now reports that Liverpool can only afford new signings if they raise money by selling fringe players. Very hard for Jurgen Klopp to sustain succeed using FSG economics #LFC pic.twitter.com/XCroe4vQPr — Kevin Palmer 💙 (@RealKevinPalmer) July 2, 2021

The high-profile departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona is a prime example of the Merseysiders utilising a sale to transform the squad, with the club purchasing both Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Following the financial impact of COVID-19, a number of outfits across Europe have been forced to curb their transfer plans.

Of course, there are always the outliers in the pack, with more money than sense, who can afford to keep the wheels turning as normal.

With Manchester United having already made a big-money move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and rivals Manchester City linked with Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, questions continue to circulate with regard to what our transfer activity will look like.

With it remaining unclear as to whether we’ll be entirely reliant on player sales to commit to any transfer, Liverpool could be set for a very uncomfortable couple of months before the summer window closes.

It’s still early days, of course, with there not being a need to hammer the panic button just yet, but we can ill afford not to invest in the window, particularly following the exit of one of our most reliable starters in Gini Wijnaldum.

