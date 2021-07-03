Liverpool agree sale of 22-year-old star – Neil Jones

Liverpool have reportedly agreed the sale of Polish shotstopper Kamil Grabara to FC Copenhagen for a fee of £3m.

This comes from Goal journalist Neil Jones, who added that a 20% sell-on clause was attached to the deal taking the 22-year-old to the Danish capital.

Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is joining FC Copenhagen on a permanent deal worth around £3m, plus a 20 per cent sell-on clause.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 3, 2021

The former Ruch Chorzow youngster didn’t make a single appearance for the Liverpool first-team, with Irish international Caoimhin Kelleher having been preferred by Jurgen Klopp as a backup option in recent times.

On top of the sale of Liam Millar to Basel, we have already amassed over £4m in player sales before getting to more valuable fringe players, including Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, to name a handful.

With Liverpool reportedly hoping to amass £60m in player sales, it’s a solid start from Michael Edwards and co. with outgoings said to play a role once more in the extent of the side’s potential incomings.

It’s a shame to see Grabara depart Anfield without having graced L4 once for the first-team, though we’ll wish the keeper nothing but the best going forward if the report is accurate.

