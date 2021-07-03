Liverpool could be set for further transfer activity following sports consultancy co-founder’s Twitter hint

Liverpool may be set to engage in further transfer activity following Saad Wadia’s extremely suggestive tweet.

The Avalon Sports Group co-founder posted a series of pictures on the social media platform of a hidden player at the state-of-the-art AXA training ground.

Some fans have speculated on the Twittersphere that the club is either set to announce a new contract for a player in the youth squad or the signing of another prospect.

Given the lack of reporting on the matter, it would suggest that Liverpool’s impending business is set to be more low-key than supporters will be hoping.

Nonetheless, it’s important to see the side rewarding its promising talents where necessary, as we look to continue to churn out Academy stars for the future.

With the European Championship set to wind down to a close in the coming weeks, we at the EOTK would expect the recruitment team to get to work on finalising exits and arrivals in the near future, with the thrust of our transfer activity likely to take place beyond 11th July.

