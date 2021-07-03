Liverpool could be set to compete with PL rival for reported Wijnaldum replacement – L’Equipe

Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping track of Lille’s Renato Sanches, as reported by L’Equipe (via Sport Witness).

This follows the Portuguese star’s impressive performances on the international stage, with the 23-year-old earning praise in particular for his dominant outing against France in the group stage of the European Championship.

With Gini Wijnaldum having departed the Reds on a free, after the club and player failed to agree on a contract extension, the Merseysiders are deemed likely to invest in a new midfielder.

Despite reports to the contrary, with us being set to focus on delivering new contracts for key stars, we can’t see the club assuming that our backup options will be enough to see us through an entire campaign, particularly with Champions League football to contend with.

The former Bayern Munich star has suffered from his fair share of injuries, however, which may put off the recruitment team somewhat when considering options to replace one of the most durable members of the squad in our former No.5.

That being said, should we feel confident that Sanches could overcome his prior injury concerns, the player would seem far more ready for a go at the Premier League than when he was sent out on a fruitless loan to Swansea City in 2017.

