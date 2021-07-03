Neymar names Liverpool star in elite group of five world-class footballers ‘more technical’ than him

Neymar has named Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara as one of an elite group of five footballers “more technical” than the PSG forward, as reported by Oh My Goal (via LFC Transfer Room).

The Spanish international formed part of a selection of world-class talent including Leo Messi, Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Marco Veratti.

🎙Neymar also said: "The 5 best players in the world when it comes to technique? Apart from me, I'd say Messi, Hazard, De Bruyne, Verratti and Thiago."

Despite enjoying a rough return to life in a red shirt following the injury he suffered in the Merseyside derby in October, the former Bayern Munich star appeared to benefit greatly from the return of Fabinho to the midfield three.

Having witnessed the 30-year-old in a full-strength Liverpool side calmly dictating the play, it’s not hard to see why Neymar values the No.6 so highly in world football.

With key stars returning to the fold ahead of pre-season, we at the EOTK firmly believe we’ve yet to see the full potential of what Thiago has to offer in a Jurgen Klopp team.

If we can avoid a repeat of the injury crisis that derailed our last season, we’d expect the midfield to be one of the standout combinations in the league next term.

