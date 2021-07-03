(Video) Liverpool-linked Barella demonstrates quick feet to fire Italy ahead in European Championship victory

Liverpool-linked midfielder Nicolo Barella demonstrated an excellent level of composure in the Belgian 18-yard-box to net Italy’s opening goal of their quarter-finals clash with the Red Devils.

Wedged in between three opposition players, the Inter Milan star swivelled after receiving the ball to guard his rear from the approaching Thorgan Hazard before firing an effort past Thibaut Courtois’ reach at the opposite post.

Also earning an assist for Lorenzo Insigne’s remarkable solo effort close to the stroke of half-time, the Italian registered two goal contributions in the hard-fought victory for Roberto Mancini’s men.

As we’d imagine that his value will have only increased further following last night’s display, it’s difficult to see Liverpool being able to afford the Serie A star’s services, particularly with a long-term contract still to play out.

Nonetheless, it’s the kind of signing we’d hope the recruitment team would at least be curious about, if it’s even vaguely possible for transfer guru Michael Edwards to work his magic on it.

You can catch the clip below (at 1.55) courtesy of Stadium Astro:

