(Video) Thiago one of the first to console distraught Swiss star after Euros penalty miss

Thiago Alcantara was spotted consoling Vladimir Petkovic’s men following Spain’s penalty victory over Switzerland.

The Liverpool midfielder was one of the first of the Spanish contingent to immediately comfort his opponents, with cameras first catching the No.6 rushing to shotstopper Yann Sommer before joining Reds teammate Xherdan Shaqiri in supporting a visibly distraught Ruben Vargas.

With the scoreline level at 1-1 beyond extra-time, the Augsburg winger was one of several to miss a spot-kick in the quarter-final penalty shootout, with Luis Enrique’s men progressing to the next stage of the European Championship.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see how much the defeat has affected the Swiss international, though we’re sure it will have helped to have another professional like Thiago reassure him.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV: