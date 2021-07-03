‘Young Sadio Mane’ – Some Liverpool fans are convinced Liverpool should be after Belgian attacker following Euros display

A number of Liverpool fans took to Twitter following Belgium’s defeat to Italy in the European Championship to urge the club to sign teenage prodigy Jeremy Doku.

The 19-year-old attracted attention with his energetic performance in the 2-1 quarter-finals defeat, winning the Red Devils a penalty in the dying stages of the first-half, which Romelu Lukaku duly converted to grant Roberto Martinez’s side a lifeline.

Despite the Rennes star’s best efforts, however, the national side could do little to prevent their exit from the competition.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool star gives verdict on goalkeeping options: ‘You can’t have two Alissons’

Given this is someone who we expressed genuine interest in signing in 2018, with the player admitting that he’d talked to a number of Liverpool players over a potential switch, it’s possible that the forward could be targeted once more this summer.

With the club said to be interested in bolstering the forward line, we’d be well-advised to take advantage of Ligue 1’s continuing financial struggles and see if a deal can be worked out for the promising teenager.

Doku’s probably a bit younger than the recruitment team had in mind, but having proved his maturity on the international stage, Jurgen Klopp and co. may feel a move may be worth the risk.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

I’d like Liverpool to be in the conversation if Jérémy Doku is available. pic.twitter.com/9SQImPtVEI — – (@AnfieldRd96) July 2, 2021

And that’s what Doku can do, absolutely incredible talent that we have to get to Liverpool soon enough — ⌯ (@lfchpw) July 2, 2021

Enjoyed watching future Liverpool signing Doku play tonight. — Pádraig Kenny (@padraig_kenny) July 2, 2021

After going through the Italy Belgium game, I now know why we were scouting Jeremy Doku. Looks tailor made for Liverpool. Lad resembles me of a very young Sadio Main. — Prajwol Khadka (@PrajwoI) July 3, 2021

Hope liverpool sign this doku lad, great fun to watch #BELITA — Michael Sheridan (@mjsheridan4) July 2, 2021

#Ep1 of the Red Nets Podcast: Klopp has asked club to pursue Liga Nos star, interest in ‘dark arts’ midfielder… and more