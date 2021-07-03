‘Young Sadio Mane’ – Some Liverpool fans are convinced Liverpool should be after Belgian attacker following Euros display

A number of Liverpool fans took to Twitter following Belgium’s defeat to Italy in the European Championship to urge the club to sign teenage prodigy Jeremy Doku.

The 19-year-old attracted attention with his energetic performance in the 2-1 quarter-finals defeat, winning the Red Devils a penalty in the dying stages of the first-half, which Romelu Lukaku duly converted to grant Roberto Martinez’s side a lifeline.

Despite the Rennes star’s best efforts, however, the national side could do little to prevent their exit from the competition.

Given this is someone who we expressed genuine interest in signing in 2018, with the player admitting that he’d talked to a number of Liverpool players over a potential switch, it’s possible that the forward could be targeted once more this summer.

With the club said to be interested in bolstering the forward line, we’d be well-advised to take advantage of Ligue 1’s continuing financial struggles and see if a deal can be worked out for the promising teenager.

Doku’s probably a bit younger than the recruitment team had in mind, but having proved his maturity on the international stage, Jurgen Klopp and co. may feel a move may be worth the risk.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

