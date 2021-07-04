Ex-PL star explains why Kingsley Coman is unlikely to make Liverpool switch

Paul Robinson has predicted that Liverpool will not be able to afford rumoured target Kingsley Coman this summer.

The French international has been linked with an Anfield switch, with a potential move having been cast into doubt following reports of Bayern Munich valuing the 25-year-old at €90m.

“I cannot see that deal coming off. No way,” the former Tottenham shotstopper told Football Insider.

“Liverpool do not have a lot of cash right now and a player like Coman is not going to come cheap.

“To break into that Liverpool front four you need to be a special player.

“Coman is a fantastic player but he is not better than what Liverpool already have so I cannot see them splashing big money on a player who might sit on the bench every week. That deal will not have much legs.”

The Reds are thought to be interested in bringing in a new attacker to bolster the forward line after Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino’s form last term attracted attention for mostly the wrong reasons.

Assuming that our reported target of £60m in player sales will be critical with regard to pursuing further transfers beyond Ibrahima Konate, Coman will likely be beyond our financial reach.

It all very much depends on the extent to which we’ll be reliant on outgoings, with reports unclear as to the exact size of our transfer kitty.

With a replacement for former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum likely to be considered a priority for the recruitment team this summer, we can’t see the club spending the rest of the potential budget on a forward.

