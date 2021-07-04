Kenny Dalglish issues verdict on Benitez’s Everton appointment

Sir Kenny Dalglish has claimed that Rafa Benitez’s Champions League success in 2005 will mean he will always be an appreciated figure in the red half of Liverpool.

The Spaniard attracted controversy with his appointment to the vacant hotseat at Goodison Park, raising eyebrows across Merseyside.

“People are entitled to an opinion, and there has been plenty said and written about it,” the ex-Reds boss wrote in his column for the Sunday Post.

“From the Red side and the Blue side of the city, some can’t believe that a former Liverpool boss has decided to make the switch to Goodison.

“My view is that what he achieved as Liverpool manager, such as the Champions League success in 2005, means he will always be an iconic figure at the club.”

The 61-year-old signs on a three-year deal at Everton following Carlo Ancelotti’s exit to take over from departing manager Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The former Valencia boss’ move to Everton is one that will undoubtedly continue to attract further discussion and debate, not least of all amongst Liverpool supporters.

Given our current status in world football under Jurgen Klopp, it’s difficult to be too affronted by the Spaniard’s decision, with the club in exceedingly good health.

Echoing Dalglish’s thoughts on the matter, Benitez’s success at Anfield won’t ever be forgotten by fans – nor should it be given the magnitude of the Champions League victory in 2005 – though the upset that has stemmed from the appointment is understandable.

