Liverpool could benefit from Porto’s need for a quick cash influx with a reduced asking price for Brazilian playmaker – A Bola

Liverpool reportedly remain interested in Porto star Otavio, according to A Bola (via Sport Witness).

The publication claims that the Liga Nos outfit could be willing to part ways with the eight-assist star for a figure lower than the €60m amount previously touted by the Portuguese press due to the need for a quick influx of cash.

There’s almost a sense of increasing desperation about a deal occurring for the 26-year-old, and we can’t exactly see it as being one Liverpool are likely to go in for.

There is definitely a need to fill the gap in the squad left by our ex-No.5, mainly due to the loss of durability in the middle of the park when every other midfielder we owned attracted some kind of injury last season.

However, we at the EOTK strongly doubt that the club will move for Porto star and would advise fans to keep a firm grip on their salt shakers in anticipation of further reports emerging from Portugal regarding our rumoured interest in the playmaker.

