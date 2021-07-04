Liverpool discover how much it’ll cost to sign Euro 2020 star – report

Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet La Razon, who have also credited fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur with interest in the Denmark international.

MORE: Liverpool lodge 20% sell-on clause in 22-year-old’s contract as £3m deal is finalised

The above report states a transfer fee between £15 million to £20 million should be enough to sign Damsgaard, but that rather vague figure has been disputed.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim Serie A side AC Milan have been quoted around £26 million for the 21-year-old midfielder.

The inflated fee could come from the fact both Sampdoria and the Rossoneri are indirect rivals, but a figure of around £17.5 million does seem a little light to us, even if from a club abroad.

Liverpool are believed to be in the market for a midfielder this summer, but there have been whispers Jurgen Klopp and co. may put faith in the squad they already have and crack on for the time being.

This latest link with Damsgaard is straight out of left field, but it wouldn’t be a first for the Reds – one to keep an eye on, maybe…