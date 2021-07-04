Liverpool-linked attacker would be well-suited to a ‘high press’ outfit, says ex-PL star: ‘I expect there to be a lot of clubs after him’

Paul Robinson has claimed that Liverpool-linked Donyell Malen would be well-suited to Premier League sides that favour a “high press”.

The Reds are reportedly interested in pursuing a new forward in addition to a Gini Wijnaldum replacement in the summer window.

“Malen is a player that I really like. He can play across the front line and is a real threat. He can score and create goals,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“At just 22 years old, I expect there to be a lot of clubs after him this summer.

“The Premier League is a very attractive proposition for players. His style of play would suit one of the high press, attacking teams in the Premier League.”

Following the poor form experienced by Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane last term, the Merseysiders are thought to be in need of a new attacker to add competition for places in the forward line.

Valued at £27m (according to Transfermarkt), the Dutch international would appear to be an affordable option for our recruitment department to consider this summer.

Scoring 27 goals across all competitions for PSV last term, the 22-year-old’s eye for goal will undoubtedly stand out amongst a range of possible targets for the club, with the forward being of an ideal age to make the switch to Anfield.

It’s not a potential signing that looks bolt-on (far from it) as of yet, however, and we’ll be keeping an eye on further updates regarding the promising centre-forward.

