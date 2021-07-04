Liverpool-linked target free to leave La Liga giants for bargain fee despite long-term contract – report

Atletico Madrid would reportedly be prepared to accept a bid in the region of £35m for Liverpool-linked Saul Niguez.

This comes from the Express, with the publication claiming that the La Liga outfit have already identified Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul as the Spaniard’s potential replacement.

The Reds have been rumoured to hold an interest in the midfielder following the exit of reliable central midfielder Gini Wijnaldum on a free this summer.

Having missed only five league games due to injury for the Spanish outfit across the last three seasons, the 26-year-old would appear to neatly tick the box for durability, a key consideration when looking to replace our PSG-bound ex-No.5.

If the reported fee attached to the midfielder is accurate, we could very well be getting an absolute bargain in the Spain international, particularly in light of his long-term contract (not set to expire until 2026).

The update from the publication in question, however, does seem somewhat dubious given the remaining length of the player’s terms in Madrid, with the price-tag coming across as being unrealistically cheap.

