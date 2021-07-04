Liverpool linked with exciting move for Belgium’s Euro 2020 star by Italian reporter

Liverpool have been linked with an exciting move for Belgium and Rennes starlet Jeremy Doku.

The 19-year-old has been turning heads for a short while now, but performances for the Red Devils at Euro 2020 have really caught the eye.

Doku is credited with attracting the interest of Premier League juggernauts Liverpool by Italian reporter Rudy Galetti.

Admittedly, the aforementioned journalist isn’t the most reputable source around – but the stated demand of €40 million by Rennes does seem somewhat accurate.

We at Empire of the Kop aren’t aware of any interest from Liverpool in Doku, but the teenager absolutely fits the profile of a potential Jurgen Klopp target.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will move for a new attacker in the summer transfer market, but the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano claims Klopp and co. want to be active – it just depends on sales.

Signing Doku would be an exciting coup by Liverpool, but with Galetti being the only notable source claiming interest, we’d suggest taking this rumour with a tablespoon of salt for now.