Liverpool linked with La Liga maestro compared to Andres Iniesta – report

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Barcelona’s breakout star Pedri this summer.

This comes from the Echo, with the Reds reportedly considering adding the £70m-valued star, who has earned comparisons to La Liga legend Andres Iniesta, to their ranks to replace PSG-bound midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

The club is considered likely to fill the vacancy in the squad left by the Dutchman’s departure after renewing contracts for key members of the side’s spine.

Given that we’ve lost one of the most durable members of our squad in our former No.5 – with the Dutchman having missed less than 6% of the club’s total league fixtures since signing from Newcastle – finding an equally injury-resistant player must be considered a priority.

Missing only one league game for Ronald Koeman’s Catalan outfit the prior term, the 18-year-old would represent an interesting option for us to pursue, certainly as far as availability goes.

With a potential asking price of £70m attached, however, it’s not a transfer we can see the club being capable of affording, particularly with player sales said to factor into our potential transfer business for the summer window.

