Liverpool lodge 20% sell-on clause in 22-year-old’s contract as £3m deal is finalised

Liverpool are believed to have inserted a 20% sell-on clause in the contract of Kamil Grabara, who recently signed for FC Copenhagen.

That’s according the the ever-reliable Neil Jones, of Goal, who reports the deal to take the 22-year-old to Danish capital is worth around £3 million.

Grabara has shown his capabilities during loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Superliga side AGF – the latter being a club where he spent two years, making a total of 51 appearances at senior level.

It would seem the Poland U21 star caught the eye during his time in Denmark as he’s now signed for the country’s most successful top-flight club.

The 20% sell-on clause Liverpool are said to have included in Grabara’s Copenhagen contract protects the investment the Reds have already put into the young goalkeeper.

Should the 22-year-old move again in the next few years – let’s say for £6 million – the Reds would receive a tidy £1.2 million.