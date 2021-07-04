Paul Merson blasts Roy Keane’s ‘nonsense’ Jordan Henderson jibe after England win

Earlier this summer, former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane criticised Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for joining the England squad for Euro 2020.

The Irishman claimed the 31-year-old wasn’t fit enough and jovially suggested the Reds star must be performing card tricks in the changing room.

MORE: (Photo) Virgil van Dijk trains with Liverpool starlet ahead of pre-season

Keane was made to look a little daft almost immediately as Henderson took to the field about an hour after the comments were made, coming off the bench for England against Romania.

The Liverpool captain notably bagged his first goal for the Three Lions on Saturday night in the 4-0 win over Ukraine.

Speaking after the game, former Arsenal man Paul Merson blasted Keane’s prior comments, describing them as ‘nonsense’ on Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros on Saturday night.

“He’s a proper pro, isn’t he?” stated the pundit. “He’s a real professional. He has got on with it. He hasn’t been in the team and fair play to him. I know Roy Keane said ‘is he going because he’s playing Karaoke’.

“It’s nonsense. He goes because he’s a quality player. Great for the team and he’s not a moaner. For me, outstanding.”

Absolutely fair comments from the former Arsenal man – Henderson is in the England squad based on his merits and wouldn’t have been included in Gareth Southgate’s plans if there were no chance of him playing.

As ever, Keane’s shoot-from-the-hip comments have made him look a little daft…