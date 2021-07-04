Reported Liverpool target Jurgen Klopp admires would be ‘capable’ of filling Wijnaldum’s boots, says ex-PL boss

Alex McLeish has claimed that Alex McGinn would be a suitable replacement for PSG-bound former Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum.

With club and player failing to reach an agreement over extended terms, an eventuality Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was keen to see occur, the Dutch international parted ways with the Anfield-based outfit on a free when his contract ran out this summer.

“If Jurgen is asking Andy Robertson about him, it won’t be about how good he is. It will be about what kind of lad he is. He’s a well-liked boy for everyone at Villa and with Scotland,” the 62-year-old told Football Insider.

“Jurgen will have to decide if he has the quality for Liverpool. If he’s asking Andy these questions then it looks like he does.

“He certainly has the energy to do the box to box thing and he had a goal in him.

“Wijnaldum was slightly different in terms of his build and style of play but John is capable of doing that.”

The Aston Villa star was reportedly admired by the German, though the Merseysiders are said to have been put off by the Villans £50m valuation of the midfield star.

With the European Championship set to wind up in a week’s time, we at the EOTK would expect the main thrust of our transfer business to come about in the near future.

We’ve already seen snippets of early activity in the departures of Liam Millar and Kamil Grabara, which we’d expect to be followed by the sales of fringe players of the likes of Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson.

Even should we manage to amass the reported target of £60m in player sales, however, we can’t really see the club spending roughly £50m on one target – especially not in light of our recent history when it comes to incomings.

