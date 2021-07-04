Two Liverpool stars targeted in potential double swoop by European outfit – report

Two of Liverpool’s out-of-favour stars, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic, are reportedly attracting interest from Porto.

This comes from Duncan Castles, who revealed that Benfica had been thought to be considering the Welsh international but the club has been since ruled out as a potential contender for the player’s signature.

“Harry Wilson. It’s an interesting one,” the journalist told The Transfer Window podcast.

“He’s been a player who there was an expectation [he] might turn into a first-team player for Liverpool. He instead has spent two and a half seasons on loan in the Championship.

“Two years left on his contract, so if Liverpool are going to sell you’d think this is the summer to sell him.

“Been a significant international for Wales coming off the bench in the European Championship.

“Benfica have been interested in signing him as a club and I’m told there’s some work on that deal, only for Jorge Jesus to say that he did not want him and there’s been a stop placed on that potential transaction.

“What I’m hearing, what I’m told, is that there’s now interest from FC Porto in that player and that interest is driven by Sergio Conceicao, the coach who led them to the title last season and provided significant success in the Champions League.”

The reporter explained that moves for the pair in question are not yet considered a priority, with Porto hoping to secure a striker first before turning their gaze to Merseyside.

“I don’t think it’s a priority for them. They would like to sign another Liverpool player, Marko Grujic, who they had on loan last season, but before they try and get that deal done they need to get a striker in,” Castles added.

“Currently, one of the strikers they are looking at is Alfredo Morelos at Rangers.

“If they get that deal done, they can move on to other areas such as Grujic in midfield and a winger like Wilson.”

READ MORE: Ex-Red backs FA Cup hero to end up at Liverpool next season

With us reportedly valuing both Grujic and Wilson at around £15m each, Liverpool could amass over half the £60m target touted by The Athletic in one fell swoop.

The main qualm we at the EOTK hold with regard to such a potential deal occurring with the same club would be whether Porto could afford to make a double transfer, beyond a move for Alfredo Morelos, in the current financial climate.

If it’s something Michael Edwards’ and co. could push through in the near future, however, it would certainly help to get the ball rolling when it comes to further signings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

Opinion: FSG have attracted criticism for a perceived lack of investment compared to our rivals’ owners… but we shouldn’t be quick to trade them