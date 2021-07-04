(Video) Brilliant clip shows Bellingham’s reaction to Henderson’s goal for England

Jordan Henderson scored his first goal for England over the weekend, heading in the Three Lions’ fourth against the Ukraine at Euro 2020.

As ever, the Liverpool captain dropped a passionate celebration and his team-mates were loving it on the bench.

A video of some England stars jumping around after Henderson’s goal has been doing the rounds on social media over the last few days.

In the clip below, you can see Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish and co. reacting to the Liverpool skipper’s headed effort.