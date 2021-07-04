(Video) Henderson jokes with reporter after scoring first England goal: “I told you!”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson scored his first goal for England last night in the Three Lions’ 4-0 win over the Ukraine.

The 31-year-old was visibly emotional after turning his header into the back of the net, dropping a big and passionate celebration alongside his national team-mates.

Speaking to the press some time after the full-time whistle, Henderson joked with a reporter about comments he made previously.

After having a goal chalked off for offside, the Liverpool star promised his first “was coming” and in the latest post-match chat, a much smilier Hendo said “I told you!” – in a call-back to his previous comments.

