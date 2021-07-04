(Video) Jordan Henderson scores first England goal & drops big passionate celebration

Posted by
(Video) Jordan Henderson scores first England goal & drops big passionate celebration

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson scored his first goal for England last night in the Three Lions’ 4-0 win over the Ukraine.

A corner-kick was swung in by Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, which met the head of the 31-year-old.

MORE: Neymar names Liverpool star in elite group of five world-class footballers ‘more technical’ than him

Henderson finished well with a composed nod and wheeled away in celebration.

Liverpool fans know all about the skipper’s big passionate celebrations and this was no different – with the midfielder screaming and running around like a headless chicken.

Take a look at the video below – via BBC etc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top