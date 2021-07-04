(Video) Jordan Henderson scores first England goal & drops big passionate celebration

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson scored his first goal for England last night in the Three Lions’ 4-0 win over the Ukraine.

A corner-kick was swung in by Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, which met the head of the 31-year-old.

Henderson finished well with a composed nod and wheeled away in celebration.

Liverpool fans know all about the skipper’s big passionate celebrations and this was no different – with the midfielder screaming and running around like a headless chicken.

It's been a tough old season for Jordan Henderson… but what a reward! His first goal for England! Watch and listen to #UKRENG on the BBC https://t.co/SgXUFtqSx6 #Euro2020 #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/pSXdUR6FiU — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 3, 2021